A Philly School District safety officer was shot seven times

A Philadelphia School District safety officer was shot multiple times on duty early Sunday morning.

Monique Braxton, a district spokesperson, said the officer was riding in a marked district car when the shooting occurred.

As of Sunday afternoon, the officer was in critical but stable condition at Jefferson University Hospital.

Braxton declined to provide further details, deferring to city police for comment.

Bernadette Ambrose-Smith, president of the Philadelphia School Police Association of Philadelphia, the union that represents district safety officers, said that the officer was shot seven times.

Ambrose-Smith said the officer was finishing a patrol assignment at a shelter and was heading back to a district garage when someone who was being pursued after a road rage incident stopped him.

(School officers patrol shelters as well as the district’s 216 schools and assorted buildings, even when classes are not in session.)

The other driver involved, who was in close pursuit, began shooting and struck the district officer seven times in the upper body, on his right side, said Ambrose-Smith.

The shooter fled the scene in his car, she said.

The officer was not armed — Philadelphia School District safety officers wear bulletproof vests, but may carry only batons and mace.

Philadelphia’s school police force was rebranded and reshaped in 2020 under now-Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel, who was the district’s head of school safety at the time.

Officers’ job titles were changed from “school police officer” to “school safety officer” and their uniforms were also changed, from traditional police-style shirts to polos. The aim was to make officers more accessible, underscoring their role as mentors and trusted adults to students and de-emphasizing their law-and-order role.

That has caused some contention in the ranks among those who believe the changes de-professionalized the force.

“They changed our title, but never changed our job — that’s the sad thing,” said Ambrose-Smith. “We have more work, not less work, and now we’re in a labeled car, and if somebody’s asking for help, we have to help. Nobody gives us any thought or respect, until it’s needed.”

Bethel, reached Sunday, said, “as someone who oversaw the school district safety — unarmed — security team, I found them to a highly dedicated and committed to keeping the school community safe.

“The tragic event last night is unacceptable, the mayor has been briefed and we have our top investigators working hard to identify the individual(s) responsible,” Bethel said. “We will find them and bring them to justice.”

The officer, whose name was not immediately released, is a veteran of the district’s security force, with almost 20 years protecting schools. He’s a retired Philadelphia police officer, said Ambrose-Smith, who spent several hours at the hospital with the officer’s family overnight. Other district police officers are still keeping vigil with the family at Jefferson, she said.

“It’s terrible,” Ambrose-Smith said of the shooting. “It’s sad. I’ve been expecting something like this to happen, but I just prayed it wouldn’t. We just have to pray for him, pray for his family.”