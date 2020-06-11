Two teenage boys died Wednesday night in the Schuylkill River, according to TV news reports. One of the boys had jumped in to cool off and struggled against the undertow, then the other went in to try to save his friend.
Relatives of the boy who tried to rescue his friend told NBC10 he was a strong student who was set to graduate eighth grade on Thursday.
The 14- and 15-year-old boys were seen going into the river around 7:15 p.m. in the area of 56th Street and Eastwick Avenue, near the popular arboretum Bartram’s Garden, police said Wednesday. They were with a third boy who stayed on land, called 911, and described the tragedy to police.
As night fell, Philadelphia Police and the Fire Department used marine units and a helicopter to search the water. Before midnight, two bodies were found matching the boys’ descriptions. They were transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsies.
“The Schuylkill looks like a very lazy river but it isn’t,” Philadelphia Police Inspector Ray Evers told TV reporters late Wednesday. “There’s a definite undertow in the Schuylkill River."
While swimming is technically not permitted in that portion of the river, “obviously they’re young boys who want to have fun, want to cool off. It’s a hot summer day,” Evers told NBC10, referencing Wednesday’s 90-degree temperatures. “I kind of understand that. But it’s tragic right now.”
A Philadelphia Police spokesperson said Thursday morning the department could not immediately release any additional information on the incident.