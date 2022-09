A 12-year-old girl was hospitalized in stable condition after she was struck in the hip by a stray bullet Friday evening in North Philadelphia, police said.

Shortly after 6 p.m., the girl was outside playing on the 1700 block of North Woodstock Street when she got caught in a shootout between two groups possibly in cars, police said.

The girl, who was wounded in the right hip, was taken by private vehicle to Temple University Hospital.

Police reported no immediate arrests or other details.