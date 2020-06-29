Two people are dead and two others are injured following an overnight shooting in Kensington.
A 38-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene after he was shot in the head when a burst of gunfire broke out on the 1900 block of East Somerset Street around 11 p.m. Sunday, police said. A second victim, a 33-year-old man who was shot in his back, was taken to Temple University Hospital, where he died early Monday morning, officials said.
Two other victims — a 21-year-old man and a 45-year-old man — each suffered gunshot wounds to a leg and are being treated at Temple University Hospital, according to police.
Officials said more than a dozen shots were fired.
“We found 15 spent shell casings, some on the sidewalk, some on the highway,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters at the scene. “It appears that the shell casings are the same caliber. It appears, just from a visual inspection.”
No arrests were made and no weapon was recovered, but police hope exterior surveillance cameras will help with the investigation.