A 14-year-old boy was killed and a 15-year-old girl was wounded in a shooting Friday afternoon in the city’s Summerdale section, police said.

Shortly before 4 p.m., police responded to a shooting on the 800 block of Bridge Street and found the boy shot at least once in the chest, police said. He was transported by medics to Einstein Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 4:15 p.m.

The girl was taken by private vehicle to Jefferson Frankford Hospital with a gunshot wound to her right eye. She was listed in stable condition, and was described as conscious and talking, police said.

No arrests were reported.