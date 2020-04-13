Two children were killed early Monday in a house fire in the city’s Strawberry Mansion section.
The blaze started just before 5 a.m. in a two-story rowhouse on the 2400 block of North Myrtlewood Street, the Philadelphia Fire Department said.
“Despite aggressive firefighting and rescue efforts, two children did not survive,” a department spokesperson said. Three adults were hospitalized with injuries.
Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel responded to the tragedy on Twitter.
“Incredible firefighting & rescue efforts by @PhillyFireDept members in Battalion 3 this morning,” he wrote. “Our thoughts/prayers are with all those affected by the tragic outcome … ”
By 5:18 a.m., the fire was placed under control, the spokesperson said. About 60 firefighters, medics, and other personnel were involved in the response.
It was not immediately clear what sparked the fire.