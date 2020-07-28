Visits to the Sanitation Convenience Center are outdoors. You must wear a mask, and you must show proof that you’re a city resident. The centers are gated. When you arrive, you’ll need to show a valid ID (or a piece of mail with your city address on it) to an attendant. The attendant will then direct you on where to go depending on what kind of trash you’re hauling. The centers are organized into sections for different categories of trash, including regular household trash, recycling, electronics, appliances, bulk items like furniture, yard waste, and tires.