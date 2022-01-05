The Philadelphia Streets Department said Tuesday that it is experiencing trash and recycling collection delays because of staffing shortages caused by COVID-19, but encouraged residents to continue to put out materials on their regular scheduled days.

“Currently, we are experiencing slight delays in trash collection and recycling is a day or more behind in some areas,” the department said.

“We are challenged with providing the specific number of days we will be behind as employees available to work fluctuates,” the department said.

The department said residents can track the progress of collections on their block by clicking on the PickupPHL tab at streetsmartphl.phila.gov. Updates can also be found at phila.gov/streets and on social media.

Residents can also avoid delays by using the city’s Sanitation Convenience Centers, which are open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.