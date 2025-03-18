Blackout in University City impacts Philadelphia’s 30th Street Station

A power outage in University City is creating issues for travelers at Philadelphia’s 30th Street Station Tuesday morning.

The outage began along Market Street when underground cables overheated around 4:30 a.m., according to a Peco spokesperson. The issue led to a power outage initially impacting about 500 customers in and around University City, including 30th Street Station, which is currently operating on a backup generator.

Elevators and escalators at the station are “out of service until further notice,” according to SEPTA. Trains are still running and no delays have been reported out of the station, but the agency is encouraging passengers with disabilities to travel to Suburban Station for bus service.

Peco crews are on the scene and working to isolate the outage area and restore power, according to the spokesperson. Thirteen customers, including 30th Street Station, were still without power around 7:30 a.m.

Traffic lights are still dark along Market Street between 31st Streets and 34th Streets, according to TV reports and social media posts.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.