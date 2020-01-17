The march will begin at 10 a.m. at Logan Circle, parading along the Ben Franklin Parkway toward the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Unlike last year, when two women’s marches hosted by different groups took place on the same day, there will be just one event in Philly. The march will end at 12:30 p.m., with a shortened program to sustain interest on what’s expected to be a frigid and snowy day, Alvarez said.