The Philadelphia Zoo celebrates its 150th anniversary

Happy birthday to the zoo.

The Philadelphia Zoo welcomed more than 100 families on Monday for an event to honor its 150th anniversary. A brass band greeted visitors and kicked off the festivities, which is how the zoo marked its grand opening a century and a half ago. Guests celebrated with cake, cookies, and a walk around the zoo.

Advertisement

“On this day, 150 years ago, the zoo became a reality,” said Jo-Elle Mogerman, president and CEO of Philadelphia Zoo.

On July 1, 1874, Philadelphia Zoo opened its gates for the first time. More than 3,000 visitors came to “America’s First Zoo” by horse and carriage, by streetcar, by foot, and by steamboat to see nearly 600 animals. The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania had approved and signed the charter for the Zoological Society of Philadelphia 15 years earlier, but the Civil War delayed the grand opening.

» READ MORE: The Philadelphia Zoo turns 150 today. Here’s what it was like when it opened.

Mayor Cherelle L. Parker issued a proclamation, which declared Monday to be “Philadelphia Zoo Day.”

Mogerman also announced a major exhibit renovation and expansion that she said would “change our campus and strengthen our commitment to our conservation mission and guest experience.” She didn’t provide additional information, but said more details were expected to come in the next few months.

City Councilmember Jamie Gauthier presented the zoo with a ceremonial check worth $2 million, which will go toward “capital improvements.”

“I’m excited to watch the Philadelphia Zoo continue to strengthen its commitment to its nearest neighbors and become a leader as an urban zoo of the future,” Gauthier said.

Wawa Welcome America hosted its own anniversary celebration right outside the zoo in the afternoon that included free food samples, performances, face painting, arts and crafts, and games.