Bea is the Philadelphia Zoo’s newest giraffe addition since Gus, a 21-foot-tall male, left Philly for New Orleans on Nov. 5. He was selected to join a herd of eight female giraffes for breeding at the Freeport-McMoRan Audubon Species Survival Center as part of the Giraffe Species Survival Plan. His departure created space for Bea to arrive in Philly, the zoo said. (Because giraffes live in fission-fusion societies, meaning they naturally move among herds, the zoos expect smooth transitions, said Dana Lombardo, a spokesperson for the Philadelphia Zoo.)