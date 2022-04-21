Like Gen Zers, the Phillies are bringing fanny packs back after banning them at the start of the season — along with clear or solid tote bags and slightly larger purses than previously allowed.

A Phillies spokesperson was not immediately available for an interview, but the reversal appears to be due to complaints from fans. But questions remain regarding the bag policy.

What’s the difference between a purse and a handbag? Can you bring binoculars if you leave the case at home? To be determined.

Still, the reversal is a step in the right direction, said South Philly resident Melissa McCleery, 29, who wrote a critique of the policy for The Inquirer.

“I’m excited about the updates,” she said. “It’s more reasonable than the really extreme policy introduced at the beginning of the season.”

The season got off to a rocky start as fans like McCleery began to send dispatches from Citizens Bank Park, calling attention to the ballpark’s new strategy to expedite entry. Backpacks, tote bags, drawstring bags, camera bags, fanny packs, handbags, duffel bags, and binocular cases were on the “prohibited bags” list.

Diaper bags, small purses, medical bags, and convenience-store plastic bags were Phillies-approved.

Fans took to social media, describing uneven enforcement and debates with security over what constitutes a diaper bag — a debate that might not be over.

The general feeling among fans was the new rule felt like a money grab — those with prohibited bags would have to throw away their belongings or use one of the Citizens Bank Way lockers for $10.

Banning fanny packs and small purses also became a concern for people living with disabilities and need to keep their hands free for stability or the use of walking aids.

McCleery said she hopes the changes in the bag policy mean the Phillies are willing to hear from parents and those living with disabilities.

“I really want to see baseball stay a family-friendly thing, an accessible thing to do,” she said.