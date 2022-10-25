In sports-crazed towns like Philadelphia, fandom is often a family affair, passed down from generation to generation.

When a beloved team clinches a pennant or wins a championship, we bask in the present, forming lifelong memories of where we were and with whom we were watching. But often, too, we find ourselves reminiscing, wishing we could experience this joy with a late grandparent, mother, father, older sibling, or mentor who helped inspire our love of the game years or even decades earlier.

Who did you think of last weekend when Nick Castellanos caught the final out Sunday evening, sending the Phillies to their first World Series in 13 years? Who will you wish could be beside you on the couch or in the ballpark when the Phillies take on the Astros?

We want to hear about them. Let us know by 9 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 27.

Your responses may be included in an Inquirer article.