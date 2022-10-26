Maybe it’s extra caution. Maybe it’s superstition.

Either way, Mayor Jim Kenney isn’t taking any chances when it comes to the Phillies World Series berth and has said that William Penn, or at least the statue that sits atop City Hall, won’t don any Philadelphia sports gear this year.

In a press conference Monday, Kenney said that the William Penn statue that overlooks the city won’t be rocking a giant Phillies cap or any other Philadelphia fan gear for that matter.

“No. Absolutely not. No hats. No Flyers jerseys. Nothing. Leave Billy Penn alone. He’s fine. He’s good,” Kenney said.

The statue’s history with wearing Philly sports gear is spotty at best.

In 1993, the city placed a giant Phillies hat on Penn’s head. The Phillies ended up losing to the Blue Jays in the World Series.

And in 1997, Penn wore a Flyers jersey and the Flyers eventually lost to the Red Wings in the Stanley Cup.

In 2008, when the Phillies once again won the pennant, the city decided not to tempt fate and left William Penn in his regular era-appropriate garb. That year, the Phillies won the World Series.

The Phillies will face off against the Houston Astros in the World Series starting Friday.