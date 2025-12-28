Residents were unable to request plowing services via Philly 311’s online portal during weekend’s wintry weather

Philadelphians were unable to request street plowing online earlier this weekend, as wintry precipitation Friday gave way to a slippery Saturday.

The link to request plowing on Philly 311’s online portal became “inoperable and experienced technical difficulties” officials learned during Friday’s ice and sleet storm, Philadelphia Managing Director Adam Thiel said in a statement. Residents can call 311 for basic city services — from graffiti cleanup to pothole removal — on weekdays, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., but the portal is available after-hours.

It’s unclear how long the link was offline, but the issues have since been resolved, Thiel said, and options to request salting and plowing appeared on the portal Sunday. Crews continued to treat the city’s thruways during the inclement weather, despite the downed site.

“Our Streets Department is on the front lines of responding to any weather event, including this one,” Thiel said, “and Streets crews, along with many other city workers, have been working 24/7 since [Friday], treating and clearing all roadways in every neighborhood. That critical work continues.”

Warming temperatures forecast Sunday and Monday should thaw any remaining ice, sleet, and snow remnants.

