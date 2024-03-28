4-year-old girl shot in Northwest Philly

A 4-year-old girl was hospitalized in stable condition after she accidentally shot herself inside a home Thursday night in the city’s Cedarbrook section, police said.

Police were told that shortly after 7 p.m., the girl and her mother were visiting relatives on the 2400 block of 79th Avenue when the girl found a gun in a second-floor bedroom and shot herself, said Chief Inspector Scott Small.

The girl was taken by private vehicle to Jefferson Einstein Hospital.

Small said three adults, including the mother, were in the house at the time and were being questioned by detectives.

Police were told the gun was still in the house and were waiting for a search warrant to recover the firearm, Small said.

The bullet penetrated a bedroom wall into a bathroom, but no one else was hurt, Small said.