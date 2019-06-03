Legal advocates filed an emergency motion Monday morning requesting the Philadelphia courts to postpone mortgage foreclosure and tax sales due to the ongoing shutdown of court computers.
“The prolonged system shutdown renders all homeowners facing mortgage foreclosure and tax sheriff’s sales vulnerable to mistakes, denies them basic due process protections, and creates fundamental unfairness by depriving litigants of full access to the courts,” Community Legal Services attorney Rachel Gallegos wrote in the petition on behalf of Philadelphia Unemployment Project, a nonprofit group.
Gallegos argued that the court should postpone all sheriff sales scheduled for June. A mortgage foreclosure sale is planned for Tuesday, and tax sales are scheduled for Thursday and June 18, 19, and 20.
“There’s no reason to rush anything for a sheriff sale in June when there’s another one coming up in July and another one in August,” Gallegos said in an interview. She is seeking a postponement of all the sheriff’s sales, not just ones involving CLS clients. “We’re not asking for an indefinite stay of foreclosures.”
The request is based on the shutdown of court websites, email, and some internal programs. The city and courts took those systems offline May 21 as a preventive measure after malware was discovered on some computers.
The First Judicial District’s website and online civil-docket search are inaccessible. So is the eFiling system for civil and criminal cases, which attorneys use to file pleadings, motions, and petitions, and the publicly accessible Criminal Document Management System that can be used to find court filings in person at public computers in the Stout Center for Criminal Justice. Court staffers can’t access their email.
A courts spokesman said there is no timetable for when systems will be restored.
As of mid-day Monday, a judge had not yet decided whether to hold a hearing on the motion, Gallegos said. She also sent Sheriff Jewell Williams a letter last week urging him to postpone all sales this month.
“Such a step would not be unprecedented as the sheriff has unilaterally postponed sales in the past when the interests of justice demanded it. In light of current circumstances, the Court would likely look favorably on a decision to stop sales to avoid the unnecessary loss of homes,” she wrote.
“The sale of a person’s home is far too important to proceed under circumstances that make it impossible to determine with certainty that the sale is authorized and that all required rules and procedures leading up to the sale have been followed.”