2 men killed in separate Philly shootings

Two men were killed in separate shootings Wednesday night in Philadelphia, police said.

Shortly before 8:40 p.m. in South Philadelphia, a 21-year-old man was on the 2200 block of South 23rd Street when he was shot in the chest. He was transported by police to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 9:16 p.m.

Just after 5:40 p.m., there was a double shooting on the 800 block of Foulkrod Street in the city’s Summerdale section, police said. An unidentified man was transported by medics to Jefferson Einstein Philadelphia Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 6:01 p.m.

A 67-year-old man also was taken by medics to Einstein with a gunshot wound to his left arm. He was listed in stable condition.

Police reported no arrests in either case.

As of earlier on Wednesday, the city had recorded 125 homicides this year, according to the police department. That is a 40% decline from this same time last year, when the city had 210 homicides.

Shootings and homicides are down dramatically after three years of record-setting violence in Philadelphia.