From afar, he looked like a member of the procession. Dressed in his usual long white robe and shepherd’s crook in hand, Philly Jesus stood near the front of the Cathedral Basilica of Ss. Peter and Paul as Archbishop Nelson Pérez was officially installed Tuesday.
But the employees of the church knew he was no member, and he needed to leave, they said. Police followed suit, asking Philly Jesus, aka Michael Dennis Grant, to leave the property. While not disruptive, he refused and told them he had a right to be in the church, embracing the word of God and enjoying the architecture.
The next moment, he was on the ground, being dragged out the Basilica in handcuffs, and given a $25 citation for trespassing.
Police told him the installation was a private event and he was cited because he refused to exit when asked multiple times. Officers removed his handcuffs after about 15 minutes.
“I was just trying to partake in the word of God,” he said, sitting on the curb outside the church. “I guess because of the way I was dressed, they targeted me.”
“This is religious freedom,” said Grant, who recently sued the city and police over his arrest in a December incident at Christmas Village. He said Tuesday that he would be contacting his lawyer again. “I was just sincerely appreciating the architecture.”
Grant has dressed as Philly Jesus for the last 7 years, when he became sober after a long battle with drug addiction.
“I was really just there to enjoy the service,” he said. “But being dragged out. It was horrible. It was so embarrassing.”
He would get no second coming from the church. Police told him if he attempted to enter again, he would be arrested and charged with a misdemeanor.
“I forgive you for trespassing against me,” he told the officer.