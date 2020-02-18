More than 2,000 people are expected to fill the Cathedral Basilica of SS. Peter and Paul on Tuesday afternoon to watch Nelson J. Pérez’s installation as the 14th Roman Catholic bishop and 10th archbishop of Philadelphia.
The Mass of Installation, a ceremony rich in pageantry and symbolism, is expected to begin at 2 p.m., after a procession of more than 500 cardinals, bishops, priests, deacons and seminarians down 17th Street near the Benjamin Franklin Parkway as Pérez “accepts possession” of the city’s cathedral church from the retiring Archbishop Charles J. Chaput.
The event will be livestreamed on the archdiocesan website starting at 1:30 p.m. for those who cannot attend.
Pérez arrived at the cathedral just after 11. He chatted briefly with reporters and a crowd already lining up out front while waiting to personally greet the papal nuncio, the pope’s top diplomat in the United States.
Pérez, 58, succeeds Chaput, who is stepping down after just over eight years at the helm of the 1.3-million member archdiocese.
His appointment as head of the Philadelphia church represents a homecoming for the prelate, who was ordained here in the 1980s and served nearly three decades leading local parishes in West Chester and the Olney and Lawncrest sections of the city.
In 2012, Pope Benedict XVI tapped him to become an auxiliary bishop for the Diocese of Rockville Centre in Long Island, N.Y., before Pope Francis named him bishop of Cleveland in 2017.
Fellow priests and former parishioners have described Pérez as a garrulous pastor who forges lasting personal connections with his colleagues and members of his flock. But despite his relatively unassuming demeanor, his appointment is historic.
The son of Cuban immigrants, he will be the first Latino to lead the five-county archdiocese and the youngest serving archbishop in the United States, potentially giving him a two-decade runway to leave his mark on the region’s Catholics.
Though Tuesday’s ceremony will be Pérez’s third installation Mass in a new assignment in eight years, organizers in Philadelphia have been preparing for the event since his appointment was announced last month.
After the procession, the cathedral rector, the Rev. Dennis Gill, is expected to present the new archbishop with a crucifix. Then the official papal document appointing Pérez to the role will be read.
He will then be given the crozier, or shepherd’s staff, of a bishop and presented to his cathedra, the throne-like ceremonial chair of the archbishop in his cathedral.
The ceremony is also expected to feature Pérez’s first homily delivered to the region’s Catholics in his new role. Organizers say the liturgy will feature at least five languages — English, Spanish, Vietnamese, Tagalog and American Sign Language.
With his installation complete, Pérez will inherit day-to-day management of one of the largest Catholic infrastructures in the United States, comprising more than 215 parishes, 460 diocesan priests and a network of universities and schools serving more than 141,000 students.
But his appointment comes at a time of transition for the church. In recent years Roman Catholics in the Philadelphia region have been hit hard by many of the same issues that have plagued the global church: struggling finances, persistent declines in Mass attendance, and legal battles over issues such as clergy sex-abuse.
Chaput has said that the archdiocese probably needs only half the number of parishes it currently has but vowed to leave those decisions to his successor. Pérez has said he will need time to assess how the archdiocese has changed since he last worked here before making any definitive plans.