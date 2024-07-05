Six people arrested at pro-Palestinian protest on July 4

Six people were arrested at a pro-Palestinian protest on July Fourth, where flags were burned and an officer was allegedly assaulted, according to Philadelphia police.

The protest began at Rittenhouse Square around 6 p.m. Thursday, according to an Instagram post from Philly Palestine Coalition that encouraged followers to “march in solidarity with the resistance and against this war machine.” The coalition did not immediately return a request for comment.

Protesters eventually stationed themselves at City Hall around 8 p.m., said the police, where they began to set flags and other items on fire in the street. The protest “[escalated]” beyond a peaceful demonstration,” police said, when the group ignored several dispersal orders and began to throw flags and poles at officers, police said.

Five of those arrested were charged with disorderly conduct. One person was charged with aggravated and simple assault, failure to disperse, and disorderly conduct. The officer who was assaulted did not require medical attention, said police.

Thursday’s rally was the most recent in a string of protests meant to draw attention to the war in Gaza, where 38,000 Palestinians have died since Israel sieged the region on Oct. 7, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.