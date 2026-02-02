Philadelphia Parking Authority says citywide enforcement resumes on Tuesday

The Philadelphia Parking Authority will begin enforcing all parking regulations and resuming the towing and impoundment of illegally parked vehicles on Tuesday, the authority said.

PPA enforcement of meter and time-limit violations has been relaxed since the night before the Jan. 25 snow and sleet storm, when the city declared a snow emergency. Only safety violations, such as parking next to fire hydrants, were enforced.

Enforcement remained limited because the city still had piles of curbside snow throughout the city.

Full enforcement will begin at 8 a.m. Tuesday, the authority said. Towing and impoundment of illegally parked vehicles also will resume Tuesday.

The snow removal efforts are continuing, with the Streets Department announcing a temporary parking ban along a 1½-mile stretch of South Broad Street that will start at 7 a.m. Tuesday.