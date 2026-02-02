Parking restrictions planned for snow removal Tuesday on South Broad Street

Parking restrictions along a 1½-mile stretch of South Broad Street will take effect at 7 a.m. Tuesday so the Streets Department can begin removing piles of curbside snow, the city said.

Snow removal has gone slowly since the storm more than a week ago because of the ongoing deep freeze across the region.

Advertisement

Parked vehicles must be moved from Broad between Washington and Oregon Avenues ahead of 7 a.m. to clear the way for a Streets Department “lifting operation” that will remove the snow, the city said.

Free off-street parking will be available at lot U near Citizens Bank Park between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. Tuesday, the city said. All vehicles must be moved from the parking lot by 6 p.m.

» READ MORE: It’s ‘Groundhog Day’ in Philly this week as snow and ice persist

The operation, which will involve excavators and loaders, may temporarily disrupt traffic, the city said.

“The Streets Department urges everyone traveling near this lifting operation, and others taking place across Philadelphia, to plan extra travel time, slow down, and help keep our crews safe by giving them plenty of space to do their work,” the department said.