Police officer suffers graze wound in gun accident at district station in North Philadelphia

A Philadelphia police officer suffered a graze wound to his leg when another officer’s gun accidentally fired inside a police district station in North Philadelphia late Thursday afternoon, police said.

Around 4:25 p.m., an off-duty officer’s personal gun accidentally discharged in the men’s locker room at the 25th District headquarters at 3901 Whitaker Ave., grazing another off-duty officer’s leg, police said.

The injured officer was transported by police to Temple University Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition and was expected to be treated and released.

The accident was under investigation by the department.