Glassboro police are looking for a man who dunked his head in a store pickle barrel

Glassboro police are investigating a jarr-ing incident that sounds like a big dill.

The Gloucester County department said Tuesday that it was looking for a man who dunked his head in a large bin of pickles at a local Heritage’s convenience store.

The unidentified man, caught on security footage, was “apparently videoing the incident himself with his cell phone, probably for ‘likes’,” Glassboro police wrote in a Facebook post.

The stunt proved cumber-some for the store’s employees, who had to remove the entire bin from sale, police said.

The department is withholding the video to avoid giving the man “more attention than he deserves.” But police released stills of the man from the store’s security footage, hoping someone will come forward to identify the dunker.

“Sometimes there are no appropriate words for the actions one takes,” Glassboro police wrote.

In the comment section of the police department’s post, Facebook users had a few.

“[F]ree pickle guy,” one Facebook commenter wrote.

“Slow day of fighting crime if this is a concern,” wrote another.

Some commenters wished to relish the moment and watch the video themselves.

“We the people want the video,” one user wrote. “[H]ow am I supposed to help [without] the full video man.”

Others kept the victims of the crime in their thoughts.

“Prayers for the pickles.”