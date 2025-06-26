Former Philadelphia homicide detective given maximum sentence for sexually assaulting a mother and sister of two murder victims

Detective Donald Suchinsky was supposed to be helping a grieving mother get justice after her son was fatally shot in the head in November 2020.

Instead of solving the crime, Suchinsky started asking her for photos of herself and suggesting they go out together.

And when the woman drove to Philadelphia Police headquarters, then at 7th and Race Streets, Suchinsky got in her car to help her find a parking spot, then groped her, putting his hand down her pants and digitally penetrating her, she said.

“My head got so confused,” the woman said in court Thursday. “I didn’t know what to do.”

Her son’s killer was never found.

On Thursday, Common Pleas Court Judge Giovanni O. Campbell sentenced Suchinsky to 6 ½ to 13 years in prison — the maximum amount allowed by law — for assaulting that woman, as well as the sister of another murder victim. (The Inquirer does not identify victims of sexual assault without their permission.)

“The negative impact this case had on public trust and the justice system is no small matter,” Campbell said.

Suchinsky, a 34-year-veteran of the department, was placed on restricted duty in 2021 and was fired after the first round of charges were filed February 2023.

He was charged again in May 2023 after the second woman came forward and alleged he had assaulted her at least 10 times. That woman did not speak at Suchinsky’s sentencing on Thursday.

Suchinsky, 60, told the court he took “full responsibility” for his actions, and apologized to both victims and their families, as well as his parents, who are in their 90s, saying he had failed to follow their example.

“My actions do not reflect the hardworking men and woman of the Philadelphia Police Department,” he said.

Suchinsky also apologized to his fiancée, who he said had “graciously forgiven me.”

“I will never be a repeat offender,” Suchinsky said, tearing up at times. “I hope to be seen as a person capable of change.”

Assistant District Attorney Parker Nelson asked Campbell to impose the maximum sentence of 6 1/2 to 13 years in prison for two counts each of indecent assault by forcible compulsion and official oppression.

Suchinsky brazenly emailed the woman from his city and private email accounts, asking “what kind of scrubs she was wearing,” Nelson said, and assaulted her only two weeks after her son was killed.

“He is the kind of person who will prey on vulnerable women,” Nelson said. “And he can do that with or without a badge.”

Campbell said he accepted Suchinsky’s apology as sincere, but that it was outweighed by the many aggravating factors in the case, which he said “cannot be overstated.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.