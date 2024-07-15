Family, neighbors describe 2-year-old’s fall from a 2nd floor window in Kensington as a tragic accident

A 2-year-old girl is in critical condition after falling from a 2nd-floor window Sunday night in Kensington, police said.

The fall occurred around 9:10 p.m. in the 500th block of East Indiana Avenue, Shawn Ritchie, a police spokesperson, said.

After the fall, police transported the girl to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children, where she is in critical condition. The Special Victims Unit is leading the investigation because of the victim’s age.

Police have not shared the cause of the fall or identified any suspects.

This is a developing story and will be updated.