At least 200 displaced by high-rise fire in North Philly

At least 200 people were evacuated Thursday night from a high-rise apartment building in North Philadelphia after a kitchen fire and sprinkler activation prompted concerns about the building’s electrical system, a Fire Department spokesperson said.

No injuries were reported.

Advertisement

Firefighters responded around 6:45 p.m. to The Poplar at 900 Poplar St., spokesperson Rachel Cunningham said in an email.

“A unit had a kitchen fire which activated the sprinkler system in the building. That water damage became threatening to the electrical system, so we evacuated the tenants,” Cunningham said.

Between 200 and 300 people were displaced, Cunningham said.

The Red Cross was called to assist the residents. The city Office of Emergency Management and the Department of Licenses and Inspections also responded to the scene.

The Poplar was originally built in 1918 and once served as a warehouse for Strawbridge & Clothier. It was recently converted into apartments.