4 N.J. brothers identified as those killed and hurt when their car plunged off I-95 in Port Richmond

Two men killed and two others injured when a car plunged off I-95 late last week in Port Richmond were identified as brothers from New Jersey, the Pennsylvania State Police said Monday.

Shortly after 8:10 p.m. Friday, the driver of a 2006 Mazda was racing someone in a Dodge Challenger on northbound I-95 when the Mazda veered into a guardrail and overturned multiple times before crashing over the edge onto Castor Avenue, the state police said, citing witness interviews.

Aaron Davis, 23, of Cranbury, N.J., and Joshua Davis, 22, of East Windsor, N.J. — who were seated in the rear and not wearing seat belts — were ejected from the Mazda and killed, the state police said.

Their brothers, Benjamin and Nathaniel Davis, both of East Windsor, were taken to hospitals with serious injuries. They were both listed by the state police as 18 years old.

A puppy in the back seat also was ejected and killed in the crash, the state police said.