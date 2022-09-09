For the third time this week, an inmate was stabbed at the same city prison, police said Thursday night.

Shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday, a 35-year-old man was stabbed in the right eye, head, and four times in the torso at the Riverside Correctional Facility in Northeast Philadelphia, police said.

The inmate was transported by medics to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Police reported no arrests in the case Thursday.

On Tuesday evening, two inmates were stabbed in separate attacks at Riverside.

John Mitchell, a spokesperson for the Philadelphia Prison System, said in an email Tuesday night that those two stabbings were “isolated incidents” involving “homemade weapons.”

Prison staff “promptly intervened by separating the individuals,” Mitchell said. The inmates were taken to a hospital and the alleged perpetrators were separated from the general population. The stabbing were under investigation, Mitchell said.

According to police, a 36-year-old man was stabbed in the right eye just before 6 p.m. Tuesday. He was taken by medics to Jefferson Torresdale and placed in stable condition.

Around 40 minutes later, a 23-year-old man was stabbed multiple times in the back and back of his arms, police said. He was taken by prison van to Jefferson Torresdale and was reported in stable condition.

Mitchell could not be immediately reached for comment about Thursday night’s stabbing.

As of Wednesday, there were 604 adult males and 11 juvenile males incarcerated at Riverside, according to city records.