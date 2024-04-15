Protesters block traffic in Center City, calling for an end to war in Gaza

Dozens of protesters blocked traffic in Center City on Monday morning in the latest demonstration calling to an end the war in Gaza.

Waving Palestinian flags, demonstrators blanketed the road along the Market Street Bridge near Schuylkill Avenue around 8:15 a.m., disrupting the a busy intersection during the morning rush hour.

Advertisement

Organizers said the action is part of A15, a global campaign calling on U.S. officials to stop supplying arms to Israel and end the taxpayer-funded siege in the Gaza Strip. The timing on Tax Day in the U.S. was intentional, organizers said, as was the protest location outside Philadelphia’s IRS building in University City.

In a news release, organizers pointed to public and private sector initiatives that they claimed helped finance Israeli’s siege over the last six months, singling out Pennsylvania state bond purchases as well as U.S.-contracted weapons manufacturers with offices in Philadelphia.

The protest comes amid sustained international pressure on Israel over its military operation in Gaza and on the heels of an unprecedented attack from Iran over the weekend.

About 1,200 people were killed during the Oct. 7 Hamas attack in southern Israel, and Israeli officials believe Hamas still holds a little over half of the 253 hostages abducted that day.

Israel’s retaliatory campaign has killed over 33,600 people in Gaza, according to the latest figures provided by the Palestinian health ministry. Millions have been displaced from their homes and now face famine, aid officials say, while bombing has left much of the strip’s infrastructure in ruins.

This is a developing story and will be updated.