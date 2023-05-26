Philadelphia installs a second public restroom in a North Philly park, but neither is open yet

Philadelphia’s second modular bathroom has landed at North Philadelphia’s Fotterall Square.

The installation near 12th and York Streets is the latest in a pilot program that will bring Portland Loo restrooms to parks and public spaces across the city. Construction barriers went up around the the first site last month at 15th and Arch Streets near the Municipal Services Building, a pedestrian-dense area where temporary porta potties had been installed since 2021.

City spokesperson Sharon Gallagher confirmed the bathrooms are the first two for the six-location pilot, though neither facility is open to the public yet.

City workers were seen Friday inspecting the Fotterall Square facility, which should be open “soon,” Gallagher said in an email.

But construction on the Center City location has not yet started, she said, noting the site had just received Art Commission approval. “We hope to have a more concrete timeline from the subcontractor soon.”

Mayor Jim Kenney’s administration has budgeted $656,864 annually to install and maintain the modular bathrooms in what marks the first effort to address a persistent lack of public hygiene options, particularly in neighborhoods outside Center City.

A public bathroom is hard to find in Philadelphia. As in many cities, the local government has long placed the burden on private businesses to provide one of the most basic human amenities. Residents often rely on knowing which restaurants and retailers have toilets that are easily accessible without making a purchase.

The public bathroom discourse has long revolved around issues of homelessness, substance abuse, and crime. Public health crises like the hepatitis A outbreak in Kensington in 2019 have forced the city to expand emergency bathroom options.

But the majority of people appear to view public bathrooms as a force for good. Last year, officials conducted a survey gauging attitudes toward public restrooms and found that “89% of respondents envision a new permanent public restroom as a positive amenity.”

“The goal of the public restroom pilot is to provide a permanent option that is more attractive to a broad group of people — including families, tourists, businesses, and underserved individuals,” officials said.

The Portland Loos are prefabricated, kiosk-like units, featuring a graffiti-proof open-grating design and easy-to-clean metal parts. Nearly two dozen cities in the United States and Canada have installed them, but long manufacturing delays kept Philadelphia waiting on the arrival of the first units until last month.

Officials have said another Portland Loo is slated to open in West Philadelphia’s Clark Park later this year, with other neighborhoods to follow.

The porta potties at 15th and Arch will remain open until the Loo is finished. Officials continue to solicit input on the public bathroom pilot program via email at publicrestooms@phila.gov.