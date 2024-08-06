Philly public defenders voted against getting raises if it meant rolling back job protections

Last spring, during budget hearings, Chief Defender Keisha Hudson told City Council that her staffers deserved to be paid just as well as their counterparts at the District Attorney’s Office.

Starting salary for public defenders is $64,000 — at least $6,000 less than that of prosecutors and attorneys at the city Law Department, she argued.

Hudson’s office ultimately got a $2 million bump, far short of the $15 million she asked for.

But late last month, staffers learned that Hudson had proposed to give them all raises — $6,000 for attorneys and $9,000 for law clerks — only only if they agreed to roll back a set of protections their union had bargained for. The protections, focused on workload and firing for cause, was for defenders in their first three years on the job.

On Monday, results of a two-day vote were tallied: : a majority most of the roughly 200 workers chose to not get raises if it meant rolling back protections. The vote was 120-42.

Union president Mary Henin said the vote was a message that “job protections … are just as valuable as any desired salary increase.”

“We are disappointed that things had to play out this way when our managers have been saying publicly for months how much we deserve pay parity with our counterparts at the [District Attorney’s Office] and other city agencies,” she said in a statement.

Management said it had to make “tough choices and prioritize initiatives that would best serve our clients” after only receiving a fraction of the budget increase it asked for.

“We could not simultaneously reduce pay disparities and hire new staff,” spokesperson George Jackson said. The proposed changes to collective bargaining agreement “would have let managers staff courtrooms effectively to ensure high-quality client representation and increase salaries for all union members.”

Last month, defenders got $2,000 annual raises, under the collective bargaining agreement.

Most of the protections management sought to change focus on workload as it relates to paid time off. The current collective bargaining agreement protects defenders from working on the weekends, or going to court the first day back from vacation or sick leave.

Henin said that public defenders understand that this job is not necessarily 9 to 5.

“However, there needs to be reasonable limits on that,” she said. “Protecting people’s PTO is that limit. … If someone is forced to represent clients the day after a two-week vacation, they’re not going do a very good job.”

Public defenders voted to unionize with the United Auto Workers in early 2020.