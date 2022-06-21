It’s the first day of summer, and Philadelphia’s first public pools open today. By the end of the week, a dozen will be up and running across the city.

In all, 50 of 65 public swimming pools are set to open over the next several weeks amid a national lifeguard shortage that has been exacerbated by COVID.

All 15 that aren’t opening have been closed since 2019. No city pools were open in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Here’s the schedule:

Tuesday, June 21

Wednesday, June 22

Thursday, June 23

Friday, June 24

Monday, June 27

Tuesday, June 28

Wednesday, June 29

Thursday, June 30

Friday, July 1

Saturday, July 2

Week of July 4

  • Hillside Recreation Center

  • Christy Recreation Center

  • J Finnegan Playground

  • Northern Liberties Recreation Center

  • Cherashore Playground

  • CB Moore Recreation Center

  • McVeigh Recreation Center

  • Cobbs Creek Recreation Center

  • Lackman Playground

  • Stinger Square

  • O’Connor Pool

  • Sacks Playground

  • 39th & Olive Playground

  • Lonnie Young Recreation Center

  • Houseman Playground

  • Feltonville Recreation Center

  • Shepard Recreation Center

  • Piccoli Playground

  • Francisville Recreation Center

  • Scanlon Recreation Center

Week of July 11

  • Hunting Park Recreation Center

  • Waterloo Playground

  • Tustin Recreation Center

  • FJ Meyers Recreation Center