The Lawncrest pool gets filled with water as Taylor Bennett, 18, skims leaves on Friday, June 17, 2022. Read more

It’s the first day of summer, and Philadelphia’s first public pools open today. By the end of the week, a dozen will be up and running across the city.

In all, 50 of 65 public swimming pools are set to open over the next several weeks amid a national lifeguard shortage that has been exacerbated by COVID.

All 15 that aren’t opening have been closed since 2019. No city pools were open in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Here’s the schedule:

Tuesday, June 21

Wednesday, June 22

Thursday, June 23

Friday, June 24

Monday, June 27

Tuesday, June 28

Wednesday, June 29

Thursday, June 30

Friday, July 1

Saturday, July 2

Week of July 4

Hillside Recreation Center

Christy Recreation Center

J Finnegan Playground

Northern Liberties Recreation Center

Cherashore Playground

CB Moore Recreation Center

McVeigh Recreation Center

Cobbs Creek Recreation Center

Lackman Playground

Stinger Square

O’Connor Pool

Sacks Playground

39th & Olive Playground

Lonnie Young Recreation Center

Houseman Playground

Feltonville Recreation Center

Shepard Recreation Center

Piccoli Playground

Francisville Recreation Center

Scanlon Recreation Center

Week of July 11