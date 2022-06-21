It’s the first day of summer, and Philadelphia’s first public pools open today. By the end of the week, a dozen will be up and running across the city.
In all, 50 of 65 public swimming pools are set to open over the next several weeks amid a national lifeguard shortage that has been exacerbated by COVID.
All 15 that aren’t opening have been closed since 2019. No city pools were open in 2020 due to the pandemic.
» READ MORE: Philly will open 50 of its 65 pools this summer. Here’s the schedule.
Here’s the schedule:
Tuesday, June 21
Samuel Recreation Center
Wednesday, June 22
» READ MORE: The best public pools in Philly
Thursday, June 23
Friday, June 24
Monday, June 27
Tuesday, June 28
Wednesday, June 29
Thursday, June 30
Friday, July 1
Saturday, July 2
Week of July 4
Hillside Recreation Center
Christy Recreation Center
J Finnegan Playground
Northern Liberties Recreation Center
Cherashore Playground
CB Moore Recreation Center
McVeigh Recreation Center
Cobbs Creek Recreation Center
Lackman Playground
Stinger Square
O’Connor Pool
Sacks Playground
39th & Olive Playground
Lonnie Young Recreation Center
Houseman Playground
Feltonville Recreation Center
Shepard Recreation Center
Piccoli Playground
Francisville Recreation Center
Scanlon Recreation Center
Week of July 11
Hunting Park Recreation Center
Waterloo Playground
Tustin Recreation Center
FJ Meyers Recreation Center