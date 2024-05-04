One dead, three wounded, including two juveniles, in a West Philly multiple shooting

An 18-year-old man was killed, and three other people — including two juveniles — were seriously wounded Saturday evening in a quadruple shooting on a West Philadelphia porch, police said.

The shootings occurred about 6:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of South 51st Street, police said.

The 18-year-old was pronounced dead 25 minutes later at the Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, according to police.

The three wounded also were taken to Penn Presbyterian. A 16-year-old suffered two gunshot wounds of the leg and arm and was in stable condition at Penn Presbyterian.

A 17-year-old, who suffered four wounds, was later transferred to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, where he was in critical condition.

No information was available on the fourth shooting victim.

No weapons have been recovered nor arrests made, police said.