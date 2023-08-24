Skip to content
19-year-old man killed in double shooting in Queen Village

The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. on the 300 block of Montrose Street. A second 19-year-old man was hospitalized in stable condition.

Police on the scene of a shooting at the 900 block of South 3rd St., where two 19-year-old men were shot, one was killed. Over 83 spent casings were found at the scene.
Police on the scene of a shooting at the 900 block of South 3rd St., where two 19-year-old men were shot, one was killed. Over 83 spent casings were found at the scene.Read moreSteven M. Falk / Staff Photographer

A 19-year-old man was killed and another wounded in a double shooting Thursday evening in the city’s Queen Village section, police said.

The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. on the 300 block of Montrose Street.

The deceased was shot multiple times in the head and body and was transported by police to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 6:09.

Th other victim was shot once in the upper right leg and was taken by private vehicle to Pennsylvania Hospital, where police said he was in stable condition.

Police reported no arrests.

