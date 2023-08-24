19-year-old man killed in double shooting in Queen Village

A 19-year-old man was killed and another wounded in a double shooting Thursday evening in the city’s Queen Village section, police said.

The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. on the 300 block of Montrose Street.

The deceased was shot multiple times in the head and body and was transported by police to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 6:09.

Th other victim was shot once in the upper right leg and was taken by private vehicle to Pennsylvania Hospital, where police said he was in stable condition.

Police reported no arrests.