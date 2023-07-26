Raccoon spotted at Philadelphia International Airport’s baggage claim

If you’re heading to baggage claim at Philadelphia International Airport, reclaiming your luggage might not be your only concern. Some passengers had to confront a different type of baggage bandit — a raccoon.

The critter entered baggage claim at PHL through a baggage shoot on Tuesday evening, according to airport spokesperson Heather Redfern.

Redfern said the airport is “surrounded by fields and the Heinz refuge, and has numerous areas where the animals can gain entry from the airfield to underground areas.”

Redfern said when animal sightings occur, like the raccoon video, they work with the USDA, which will set humane traps and release the raccoons.

There have been no injuries or damages reported.

Redfern said the raccoon has not been trapped, but could have left the airport on its own.