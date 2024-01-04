Construction academies offer paid training for those learning carpentry and masonry — but apply now

For some Philadelphians, the start of a new year might mean the start of a new career.

The city’s Rebuild initiative is currently accepting applicants for its Winter 2024 Carpentry and Masonry Academies. The six-week academies are full-time, paid training programs designed for people interested in new careers in carpentry and masonry. No previous experience is necessary.

The Carpentry Academy runs from March 4 to April 12, while the Masonry Academy runs from March 25 to May 3.

The academies, which first began in 2020, take place at Eastern State Penitentiary, where the city’s partner, the Preservation Trades Center (PTC), hosts a workplace development hub for preservation trades. Academy participants will learn and hone their skills while restoring and preserving the penitentiary, which is a National Historic Landmark.

The academies are also organized in partnership with PowerCorpsPHL, PA CareerLink, Eastern Atlantic Regional Council of Carpenters, and the Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers Local 1 PA/DE. Over the course of the programs, participants will also gain soft skills necessary for their new careers, like OSHA entry-level safety certification. At the end of the six weeks, participants will have the opportunity to interview for a fulltime apprenticeship in their new field.

“There’s a need for trades [in Philadelphia],” said Alijandrina Martinez, recruitment manager for PowerCorps PHL, referencing all of the public and private construction projects happening across the city. “These academies were just born out of need in those areas.”

Martinez especially encourages people who have been impacted by the criminal justice system to apply.

“I am North Philadelphia born and raised, and I just know from lived experience how many people,[especially] young people make mistakes”, she said.

“Programs like this recognize that people need a second chance and deserve living wages [and] careers, not just jobs.”

Individuals must meet the following qualifications to apply:

At least 18 years old Philadelphia resident Hold a high school diploma or GED equivalent Have valid photo ID, with an unexpired Driver’s License preferred Willingness to undergo a background check Ability to pass a drug screening Ability to engage in strenuous physical work Have interest in a career in construction

Applicants must also attend one mandatory information session. There are two Zoom sessions coming up, with one on Jan. 4 at 6 p.m. and another on Jan. 9 at 12 p.m. More information on the Zoom sessions is available at easternstate.org/tradescenter.

Applicants are also required to attend the in-person demonstration day, which shows applicants what the careers are like, and the differences between carpentry and masonry. It takes place on Jan. 16 at 9 a.m. at Eastern State Penitentiary, 2027 Fairmount Ave.

Applications for the winter academies close on Jan. 9 at 5 p.m. Links to the online application will be provided at the virtual information sessions.