How to recycle campaign yard signs in the Philadelphia region

With the 2024 election concluded and most of races called, it’s time to clear the thousands of campaign signs across front yards in the region.

“I’m sure people want to destroy any reminders of the election they have in their vicinity,” said Montgomery County Commissioner Neil K. Makhija after a tumultuous election season. “I would encourage them to rather than just light them on fire or throw them in the trash to instead think of the planet and recycle them.”

Advertisement

Montgomery County has led the region in campaign sign recycling for years, establishing over a dozen drop-off sites to safely recycle these signs entirely. Delaware County offers a similar program.

Campaign signs are often made from plastic film, corrugated plastic, or cardboard attached to metal wire. While corrugated cardboard is recyclable at most centers, plastic film, corrugated plastic, and wire frames require special handling.

Montgomery and Delaware counties process all materials. In Philadelphia and other nearby counties, recycling requires extra steps.

Campaign sign materials that need to be recycled:







Plastic film Corrugated cardboard Metal wire frames Corrugated plastic

Philadelphia and other counties can recycle corrugated cardboard at county recycling centers. Plastic film can recycled at certain recycling sites like ACME, Target, and recycling sites in Montco and Delco.

However, metal wireframing needs to be disposed of at local scrap yards. Corrugated plastic can only be recycled at Montgomery County or Delaware County recycling sites.

Most campaign signs aren’t accepted in regular trash. If you miss local recycling opportunities, hold onto signs for next year.

Local agencies and organizations recycling campaign signs

Montgomery County

Recycles plastic film, corrugated plastic/cardboard, and wire frames.

Delaware County

Hosts two-day recycling events on Nov. 8 (8 a.m. - 4 p.m.) and Nov. 9 (9 a.m. - 2 p.m.) at Rose Tree Park, Media. Non-election signs are accepted.

Philadelphia Sanitation Convenience Centers

Accepts only corrugated cardboard; metal wire frames should be taken to scrap yards.

ACME Markets

ACME Markets partners with NexTrex to offer recycling drop boxes at ACME locations across the region. You can recycle plastic film at these locations, but corrugated plastic/cardboard and wireframing cannot be recycled at ACME. Take the corrugated cardboard signs to a Philadelphia Sanitation Center to be recycled and the metal wireframing to a scrapyard. Corrugated plastic can only be recycled in Montco or Delco.

Target

Target has recycling stations in the front of stores to recycle plastic film. Corrugated plastic/cardboard and wireframing cannot be recycled at Target. Take the corrugated cardboard signs to a Philadelphia Sanitation Center to be recycled and the metal wireframing to a scrapyard. Corrugated plastic can only be recycled in Montco or Delco.

Where to drop off campaign signs to be recycled

Montgomery County

Recycling centers will operate from Wednesday, Nov. 6 to Wednesday, Nov. 13. Hours of operation depend on the location, but local officials said will mostly operate during regular business hours.

Abington Township Highway Yard: 2201 Florey Ln., Abington, Pa. 19001 Cheltenham Township Public Works Facility: 8101 Old York Rd., Elkins Park, Pa. 19027 Borough of Collegeville Municipal Building: 491 East Main St., Collegeville, Pa. 19426 Douglass Township Recycling Center: 108 Municipal Drive, Gilbertsville, Pa. 19525 Hatfield Township Building: 1950 School Rd., Hatfield, Pa. 19440 Horsham Township Municipal Building: 1025 Horsham Rd., Horsham, Pa. 19044 Lower Merion Transfer Station: 1300 North Woodbine Ave., Penn Valley, Pa. 19072 Lower Providence Township Public Works Facility: 500 Church Rd., Eagleville, Pa. 19403 Lower Salford Township Municipal Building: 379 Main St., Harleysville, Pa. 19438 Montgomery County Democratic Committee Headquarters: 754 East Johnson Highway, Building #4, Norristown, Pa. 19401 (Drop off on the side of the building) Montgomery County Republican Committee Headquarters: 1045 South Trooper Rd., Norristown, Pa. 19403 Montgomery Township Administration Building: 1001 Stump Rd., Montgomeryville, Pa. 18936 Skippack Township Building: 4089 Heckler Rd., Skippack, Pa. 19474 Upper Dublin Township Library: 520 Virginia Drive, Fort Washington, Pa. 19034 Upper Gwynedd Township Pool Parking Lot: 1 Parkside Place, North Wales, Pa. 19454 Whitemarsh Township Administration Building: 616 Germantown Pike, Lafayette Hill, Pa. 19444 Whitpain Township Administration Building: 960 Wentz Rd., Blue Bell, Pa. 19422

Delaware County

Campaign sign recycling efforts will be on Nov. 8, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Nov. 9, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Rose Tree Park: 1671 N. Providence Rd., Media, Pa. 19063

Philadelphia Sanitation Convenience Centers

Open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Northeast: 8401 State Rd., Philadelphia, Pa. 19136 Northwest: 320 Domino Ln., Philadelphia, Pa. 19128 Port Richmond: 3901 Delaware Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19137 Southwest: 3033 S 63rd St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19153 Strawberry Mansion: 2601 W Glenwood Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19121 West Philly: 5100 Grays Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19143

ACME Markets

Drop off recyclable items at the ACME/Nex Trex drop boxes on site.

ACME Markets: 6640 Oxford Ave Philadelphia, PA 19111 ACME Markets: 6601 Roosevelt Blvd Philadelphia, PA 19149 ACME Markets: 2101-41 Cottman Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19149 ACME Markets: 323 Old York Rd Jenkintown, PA 19046 ACME Markets: 7010 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19119 ACME Markets: 8200 Roosevelt Blvd Philadelphia, PA 19152 ACME Markets: 180 W Girard Ave Philadelphia, PA 19123 ACME Markets: 7700 Crittenden St Philadelphia, PA 19118 ACME Markets: 5927-59 Ridge Ave Philadelphia, PA 19128 ACME Markets: 121 E City Ave Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004 ACME Markets: 309 S 5th St Philadelphia, PA 19106 ACME Markets: 1001 South St., Philadelphia, PA 19147 ACME Markets: 920 Red Lion Rd Philadelphia, PA 19115 ACME Markets: 4001 Walnut St Philadelphia, PA 19104 ACME Markets: 1640 Bethlehem Pike, Flourtown, PA 19031 ACME Markets: 1825 Limekiln Pike, Dresher, PA 19025 ACME Markets: 3200-09 Red Lion Rd., Philadelphia, PA 19114 ACME Markets: 29 Snyder Ave Philadelphia, PA 19148 ACME Markets: 829 Montgomery Ave Narberth, PA 19072

Target

Target has recycling stations in the front of stores. Find more Target locations online at target.com.