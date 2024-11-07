How to recycle campaign yard signs in the Philadelphia region
Election season is over and thousands of campaign signs need recycling. Here's where to recycle in Philadelphia, Montgomery, and Delaware County.
With the 2024 election concluded and most of races called, it’s time to clear the thousands of campaign signs across front yards in the region.
“I’m sure people want to destroy any reminders of the election they have in their vicinity,” said Montgomery County Commissioner Neil K. Makhija after a tumultuous election season. “I would encourage them to rather than just light them on fire or throw them in the trash to instead think of the planet and recycle them.”
Montgomery County has led the region in campaign sign recycling for years, establishing over a dozen drop-off sites to safely recycle these signs entirely. Delaware County offers a similar program.
Campaign signs are often made from plastic film, corrugated plastic, or cardboard attached to metal wire. While corrugated cardboard is recyclable at most centers, plastic film, corrugated plastic, and wire frames require special handling.
Montgomery and Delaware counties process all materials. In Philadelphia and other nearby counties, recycling requires extra steps.
Campaign sign materials that need to be recycled:
Plastic film
Corrugated cardboard
Metal wire frames
Corrugated plastic
Philadelphia and other counties can recycle corrugated cardboard at county recycling centers. Plastic film can recycled at certain recycling sites like ACME, Target, and recycling sites in Montco and Delco.
However, metal wireframing needs to be disposed of at local scrap yards. Corrugated plastic can only be recycled at Montgomery County or Delaware County recycling sites.
Most campaign signs aren’t accepted in regular trash. If you miss local recycling opportunities, hold onto signs for next year.
Local agencies and organizations recycling campaign signs
Montgomery County
Recycles plastic film, corrugated plastic/cardboard, and wire frames.
Delaware County
Hosts two-day recycling events on Nov. 8 (8 a.m. - 4 p.m.) and Nov. 9 (9 a.m. - 2 p.m.) at Rose Tree Park, Media. Non-election signs are accepted.
Philadelphia Sanitation Convenience Centers
Accepts only corrugated cardboard; metal wire frames should be taken to scrap yards.
ACME Markets
ACME Markets partners with NexTrex to offer recycling drop boxes at ACME locations across the region. You can recycle plastic film at these locations, but corrugated plastic/cardboard and wireframing cannot be recycled at ACME. Take the corrugated cardboard signs to a Philadelphia Sanitation Center to be recycled and the metal wireframing to a scrapyard. Corrugated plastic can only be recycled in Montco or Delco.
Target
Target has recycling stations in the front of stores to recycle plastic film. Corrugated plastic/cardboard and wireframing cannot be recycled at Target. Take the corrugated cardboard signs to a Philadelphia Sanitation Center to be recycled and the metal wireframing to a scrapyard. Corrugated plastic can only be recycled in Montco or Delco.
Where to drop off campaign signs to be recycled
Montgomery County
Recycling centers will operate from Wednesday, Nov. 6 to Wednesday, Nov. 13. Hours of operation depend on the location, but local officials said will mostly operate during regular business hours.
Abington Township Highway Yard: 2201 Florey Ln., Abington, Pa. 19001
Cheltenham Township Public Works Facility: 8101 Old York Rd., Elkins Park, Pa. 19027
Borough of Collegeville Municipal Building: 491 East Main St., Collegeville, Pa. 19426
Douglass Township Recycling Center: 108 Municipal Drive, Gilbertsville, Pa. 19525
Hatfield Township Building: 1950 School Rd., Hatfield, Pa. 19440
Horsham Township Municipal Building: 1025 Horsham Rd., Horsham, Pa. 19044
Lower Merion Transfer Station: 1300 North Woodbine Ave., Penn Valley, Pa. 19072
Lower Providence Township Public Works Facility: 500 Church Rd., Eagleville, Pa. 19403
Lower Salford Township Municipal Building: 379 Main St., Harleysville, Pa. 19438
Montgomery County Democratic Committee Headquarters: 754 East Johnson Highway, Building #4, Norristown, Pa. 19401 (Drop off on the side of the building)
Montgomery County Republican Committee Headquarters: 1045 South Trooper Rd., Norristown, Pa. 19403
Montgomery Township Administration Building: 1001 Stump Rd., Montgomeryville, Pa. 18936
Skippack Township Building: 4089 Heckler Rd., Skippack, Pa. 19474
Upper Dublin Township Library: 520 Virginia Drive, Fort Washington, Pa. 19034
Upper Gwynedd Township Pool Parking Lot: 1 Parkside Place, North Wales, Pa. 19454
Whitemarsh Township Administration Building: 616 Germantown Pike, Lafayette Hill, Pa. 19444
Whitpain Township Administration Building: 960 Wentz Rd., Blue Bell, Pa. 19422
Delaware County
Campaign sign recycling efforts will be on Nov. 8, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Nov. 9, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Rose Tree Park: 1671 N. Providence Rd., Media, Pa. 19063
Philadelphia Sanitation Convenience Centers
Open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Northeast: 8401 State Rd., Philadelphia, Pa. 19136
Northwest: 320 Domino Ln., Philadelphia, Pa. 19128
Port Richmond: 3901 Delaware Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19137
Southwest: 3033 S 63rd St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19153
Strawberry Mansion: 2601 W Glenwood Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19121
West Philly: 5100 Grays Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19143
ACME Markets
Drop off recyclable items at the ACME/Nex Trex drop boxes on site.
ACME Markets: 6640 Oxford Ave Philadelphia, PA 19111
ACME Markets: 6601 Roosevelt Blvd Philadelphia, PA 19149
ACME Markets: 2101-41 Cottman Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19149
ACME Markets: 323 Old York Rd Jenkintown, PA 19046
ACME Markets: 7010 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19119
ACME Markets: 8200 Roosevelt Blvd Philadelphia, PA 19152
ACME Markets: 180 W Girard Ave Philadelphia, PA 19123
ACME Markets: 7700 Crittenden St Philadelphia, PA 19118
ACME Markets: 5927-59 Ridge Ave Philadelphia, PA 19128
ACME Markets: 121 E City Ave Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004
ACME Markets: 309 S 5th St Philadelphia, PA 19106
ACME Markets: 1001 South St., Philadelphia, PA 19147
ACME Markets: 920 Red Lion Rd Philadelphia, PA 19115
ACME Markets: 4001 Walnut St Philadelphia, PA 19104
ACME Markets: 1640 Bethlehem Pike, Flourtown, PA 19031
ACME Markets: 1825 Limekiln Pike, Dresher, PA 19025
ACME Markets: 3200-09 Red Lion Rd., Philadelphia, PA 19114
ACME Markets: 29 Snyder Ave Philadelphia, PA 19148
ACME Markets: 829 Montgomery Ave Narberth, PA 19072
Target
Target has recycling stations in the front of stores. Find more Target locations online at target.com.
Target: 1 Mifflin St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19148
Target: 1020 Broad St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19146
Target: 1900 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19103
Target: 2001 Pennsylvania Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19130
Target: 456 N 5th St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19123
Target: 2701 Castor Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19134
Target: 4000 Monument Rd., Philadelphia, Pa. 19131