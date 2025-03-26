Red-tailed hawk downed at City Hall — as EPA protest swirled nearby

The red-tailed hawk stood between two tables in front of Dilworth Plaza Café like a broken sentinel.

One wing splayed awkwardly until the apparently injured bird managed to tuck it back into place.

A man with a phone crept to within a foot of the raptor, grinning as he snapped photo after photo. With lowered voices, people tried to encourage the man away to protect the bird.

The small avian drama unfolded Tuesday in front of Philadelphia’s City Hall, drawing the curious and spurring Center City District (CCD) workers to keep tabs on the bird during a bustling lunch hour. Demonstrators protesting budget cuts to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) marched by, most unaware of the bird’s plight.

The hawk’s distress drew a small, concerned crowd. Other onlookers pulled out phones, but remained distant, taking photos or videos of the injured bird — a rare chance to get within feet of a raptor in the city.

Crystal Reev, of West Philly, and her son, EJ, were seated nearby in the sun.

“He might be thirsty,” Reev said. “We don’t know how long he’s been flying and maybe he’s crying out for help. Just like humans can cry out for help, animals can too, right?”

Reev thought someone should bring the bird water, but a worker from Center City District, a business improvement district, urged people to keep their distance.

Joyce Howell, executive vice president of AFGE Council 238, which represents local EPA workers, was helping coordinate the protest when she too spotted the hawk. Howell dialed 9-1-1, which instructed her to call a rescue group.

Howell tried to call the rescue group, but could not get through. So she approached a worker from the Center City District, who said he would attempt to contact another animal rescue organization.

“It’s such a beautiful animal,” Howell said.

The bird remained on the ground for about half an hour. It then attempted to fly away. But as soon as it was aloft it was attacked by other birds, including what appeared to be a falcon.

An aerial display of raptor might ensued. The injured hawk, unable to continue flying under bombardment, sought refuge atop the Dilworth Plaza Cafe where it remained, occasionally peeking over the edge.

Center City District workers brought a ladder to climb to the roof of the cafe and check on the bird, which huddled just below.

Sue DeArment, founder of Wildlife In Need, a Pennsylvania nonprofit that assists injured and sick wildlife, later reviewed pictures of the bird.

“This is an immature red-tailed hawk,” DeArment said. “Probably from last year’s hatch.”

As of Wednesday morning, the bird’s fate remained unclear.