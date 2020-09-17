Philadelphia’s rental assistance program will now pay up to $1,500 per month for tenants who lost income because of the pandemic, the city and the Philadelphia Housing Development Corp. announced this week.
Landlords had argued that the previous $750-per-month funding cap was too low, and many of them chose not to participate in the program because their full rent would not be covered, but they would still be expected to waive late fees and participate in other renter protections.
Tenants who have applied for the second phase of rental assistance and those who apply by the Sept. 30 deadline will be eligible for the funding.
The state’s rental assistance program required the $750-per-month cap, but cities can use local funding to increase the funding limit.
Philadelphia is getting $11.3 million in new federal funding to help residents pay their rent and mortgages, Sen. Bob Casey (D., Pa.) announced this week.