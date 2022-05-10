Philadelphia police are investigating after two girls reported that a pair of men had pulled them into a van and driven them around for a short time before they were dropped off at 30th and Norris Streets in Strawberry Mansion.

The girls told police that they were walking near 32nd and Diamond Streets when two men wearing black ski masks and driving a white van grabbed them and put them inside the van, said Cpl. Jasmine Reilly, a police spokesperson.

The girls told police that there was a third child in the car, possibly about 7 years old, who had duct tape over his mouth and was possibly wearing a red shirt. The girls said they called 911 from the van, and that shortly afterward, they were dropped off at 30th and Norris, about a block away from where the men grabbed them.

Reilly said that police searched the area with a helicopter and patrol cars, and were also looking for surveillance footage in the area for any signs of the van.