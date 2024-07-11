Firefighters battling 4-alarm apartment fire in Rhawnhurst

Firefighters on Thursday night were battling a 4-alarm fire at an apartment complex on Roosevelt Boulevard in the city’s Rhawnhurst section, authorities said.

No injuries were reported.

The blaze erupted around 9:30 p.m. at the 7400 Roosevelt Apartments on the 7400 block of the boulevard.

Police said there were nearly 200 units in the complex and that the residents had been evacuated.

Officials said the Red Cross and the city’s Office of Emergency Management were called to help with the displaced residents.

The cause of the fire was unknown.