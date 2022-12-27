Philadelphia police are searching for a woman who allegedly went on a hit-and-run spree on Monday evening, leaving a 22-year-old man dead and three others injured.

Police identified the deceased on Tuesday as Roland Darrel White of East Germantown.

The suspect struck White shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Monday while he was standing at the corner of Broad Street and Lehigh Avenue, police said. White was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital shortly after.

Meanwhile, the suspect fled the scene, ditching her silver and blue 2005 Ford Mustang on Broad Street and Indiana Avenue.

The deadly incident concluded a hit-and-run spree that began at Rivers Casino in Fishtown earlier that evening.

Police said the suspect was driving erratically down Sugarhouse Drive when she struck a 51-year-old man driving an electric scooter, knocking him to the ground and shattering his leg. He was treated at a nearby hospital and is in stable condition.

The suspect then circled the valet parking area before striking three vehicles, leaving a 48-year-old woman inside a Toyota Camry with a minor injury.

The suspect then fled south down Delaware Avenue before hitting another victim, a 53-year-old man riding a bicycle, in Spring Garden near Broad and Spring Garden Streets. First responders transported the victim to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

The suspect continued north up Broad Street before striking White dead on the northeast corner of its intersection with Lehigh Avenue.

Police said the suspect fled northbound on Broad Street before leaving the Mustang unattended. No further information was provided, and an investigation is underway.

The fatal collision caps off a record year for deadly hit-and-runs in Philadelphia, an Inquirer report found earlier this month.

Hit-and-runs killed 31 people in the city in 2022, a figure that’s tripled when compared to statistics from 2019.

The report also found that drivers involved in fatal car accidents this year fled the scene in one out of every four incidents, and that police made arrests in less than half of fatal hit-and-runs during the pandemic period.

“In a city with rampant traffic violence and a year when H&Rs are 3x as high as 2019, the carnage left by one driver; two individuals injured and one 22 yo dead in three different locations is horrific and shocking,” wrote the Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia on Twitter. “This is an epidemic of epic proportions.