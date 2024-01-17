Roosevelt Boulevard partially reopens after Philadelphia police shoot and kill suspect during standoff

A section of Roosevelt Boulevard in Rhawnhurst has partially reopened after a police standoff where officers shot and killed a suspect.

The incident began just after 5 a.m. when police responded to car accident near the Gary Barbera dealership on Borbeck Avenue and the 7800 block of Roosevelt Boulevard, Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore told reporters.

An officer approached a Dodge pick-up truck that was having rear tire issues and asked if the driver — a man in police say was in his seventies — needed help, Vanore said. When the man declined, the officer began driving away until he heard two gunshots.

The officer called for backup upon returning to the scene, Vanore said, which resulted in a barricaded standoff between SWAT team officers and the suspect. Two SWAT officers fired at the pickup truck, striking the suspect. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Vanore said.

No officers were injured. The suspect’s motive is unclear, said Vanore, but police are currently reviewing surveillance footage of the incident. A firearm was recovered from the vehicle, Vanore said.

Both the northbound and inner southbound lanes of Roosevelt Boulevard between Rhawn Street and Tyson Avenue have partially reopened to traffic as of Tuesday morning, while the other southbound lanes are still closed. Drivers should expect delays, police said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.