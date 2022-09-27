Four teens were shot late Tuesday afternoon outside Roxborough High School, police said.

Just after 4:40 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting at the football field and found four victims, whom police believe are members of the school’s football team. Three were taken to Einstein Medical Center — where one victim was described as being in extremely critical condition — and one was transported to Temple University Hospital.

The possible shooters reportedly fled in an SUV, police said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.