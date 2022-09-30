More than 100 people gathered Thursday evening for a vigil to remember Nicolas Elizalde, the 14-year-old boy who was killed in a shooting Tuesday as he left a football scrimmage.

The community members who gathered at Gorgas Park next to Roxborough High on Thursday evening brought flowers and held candles. Elizalde’s mother and other relatives attended, as did other community members who said they’d known Elizalde.

Meredith Elizalde said her son “came out for everyone. He marched for Black Lives Matter, abortion rights, climate change. He was there since he was tiny. If it wasn’t him today, he would be here for them. I want everyone to honor him the way he would have for them.”

Elizalde was killed and four other teens were wounded Tuesday by five shooters who jumped out of a car as the boys walked away from the Roxborough High School football field.

Jack LaRue, his uncle, said he didn’t understand how the shooting could have happened so close to the school.

“He was a friendly kid, honest, great student, love playing basketball and football,” he said. “His birthday is coming up and we had reservations for Dave & Busters for his 15-year-old party.”

Dyane Berry said her son just started high school and had become friends with Elizalde.

“My son is shy and he came saying he had made a new friend. Now his friend is gone. he is heartbroken, he doesn’t understand why this happen. He is trying to look for a why,” she said. “Now I have to educate him on what to do if he ever comes to a situation like this and I shouldn’t have to do that.”

Jonathan King, 57, who has lived in the neighborhood for 15 years, said his daughter was friends with Elizalde.

“It’s not normal for parents to bury their children,” he said. “It’s like a broken record.”

Religious leaders spoke to the crowd during the vigil, offering prayers and asking for moments of silence.

One speaker wondered: “How does this keep happening?”