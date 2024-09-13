The Schuylkill Expressway will close for four weekends in a row starting Sept. 21

The Schuylkill Expressway in South Philly is about to get a whole lot slower in late September and October when it closes for four weekends in a row to allow PennDot to make bridge deck repairs.

On Thursday, the transportation department announced the closures along sections of I-76 East in the South Philadelphia neighborhood of Grays Ferry, which will begin on Sept. 21.

The four-weekend closure will allow PennDot crews to repair and resurface deteriorated concrete sections of the bridge that carries the Schuylkill Expressway over the Schuylkill and the CSX rail tracks, and the bridge structure over Grays Ferry Avenue, Wharton Street, and Reed Street in Grays Ferry.

From 9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, to 4 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 23, I-76 East will be closed from the Grays Ferry Avenue/University Avenue ramp, also known as Exit 346B, to just before the 34th Street on-ramp. All ramps to-and-from I-76 East will remain open during the closures.

That same section of road will be closed the following three weekends:

From 9 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 27, to 4 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 30. From 9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4, to 4 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 7. From 9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11, to 6 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 13.

The construction is managed by the City of Philadelphia, the South Philadelphia Sports Complex, SEPTA, and other regional transportation agencies.

Officials urge drivers to avoid the area if possible during the closures because “significant backups will occur,” on closed sections of I-76 and the surrounding streets, PennDot said.

Check for road conditions and construction updates at 511PA.com or by following 511PA traffic alerts on Twitter (now known as X) at @511PAPhilly.

Detours for I-76 closure

Philly sports fans will rejoice knowing that the Phillies currently don’t have any scheduled home games during the closures, however, the Eagles game on Sunday, Oct. 13, at 1 p.m. will take place during the final weekend of closures.

Regional drivers should use I-676 East (Vine Street Expressway) to I-95 South or take I-476 South to I-95 North to avoid the closures on I-76 in Grays Ferry.

Local traffic should exit I-76 at Exit 346B to Grays Ferry Avenue and take the University Avenue Bridge/34th Street to reenter I-76 East using the 34th Street on-ramp in Grays Ferry.