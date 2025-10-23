‘You could park a car down there’: Sinkhole closes part of Schuylkill Trail in Center City

A portion of the popular Schuylkill River Trail in Center City has been closed and fenced off indefinitely after a “chasm”-sized sinkhole formed under the asphalt.

The trail is closed between Race Street and JFK Boulevard, just north of the SEPTA Bridge, according to the Schuylkill Development Corporation (SRDC), a nonprofit that has helped revitalize a portion of the popular Schuylkill River Trail in Center City known at Schuylkill Banks.

Advertisement

The SRDC said that it is working with Philadelphia Parks and Recreation, the Philadelphia Water Department, and engineers, “to figure out what caused the large cavity to form and what is needed to make the necessary repairs.”

It has posted a map of a detour that can be used until repairs are made.

Joseph Syrnick, president and CEO of the SRDC, said the hole first came to the attention of his staff when a trail user reported it last week. At first, it appeared to be only a small hole, Syrnick said.

“By the time we got to it, it was about the size of a cantaloupe,” he said. “And then within a short time, it opened up the size of a small pumpkin. We immediately barricaded it off and made it safe.”

Syrnick said the hole was covered with plywood and cones were placed around it to block access by trail users. Crews began to explore the hole more thoroughly.

“We stuck our heads down there through the hole the size of the pumpkin, and saw a huge void. It’s like 8’ by 10’. You could park a car down there — almost. So this has obviously been going on for a long time and luckily we caught it before it collapsed."

Syrnick called it a “chasm” under the asphalt.

On Friday, SRDC hired an engineer, and then brought in the water department. The decision was made to block off the trail completely.

Although part of the trail remained covered, it took until Monday to put fencing and signs in place, completely sealing off any access.

“Theoretically, it could have collapsed,” Syrnick said.

Syrnick did not have a time frame for when the trail would reopen. He said they his team needs to find the cause first. A repair could mean minor or major construction.

“I think we’re lucky finding this in the middle of fall, heading in the winter,” Syrnick said, “which is way better than finding it in the middle of spring, heading in the summer.”

Brian Raemaekers, a spokesperson for the water department, said it is working with SRDC to investigate the cave-in along the trail at Arch Street.

Raemaekers said crews will use dye to trace the source in an effort to determine a possible cause. He said the non-toxic dye may cause discolored water in the Schuylkill, but that it is not a threat to people or wildlife.

“Once the results from this testing are evaluated,” Raemaekers said, “the PWD will work with SRDC to determine next steps needed to reopen the trail. Trail users should follow signage and advisories issued by the SRDC.

Raemaekers said the water department would not likely have an updated on the situation until at least Friday.